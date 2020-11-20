NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares stood at 1,445,003 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $133.35, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The NKE share’s 52-week high remains $136.35, putting it -2.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60. The company has a valuation of $208.93 Billion, with an average of 5.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NIKE, Inc. (NKE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NKE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.61.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside on the day, NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $133.98 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.98%, and 3.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.66%. Short interest in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw shorts transact 12.69 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $146.97, implying an increase of 10.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $117 and $185 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKE is trading +38.73% off suggested target high and -12.26% from its likely low.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIKE, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are +40.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.25% against -20.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -12.9% this quarter before jumping 41.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $10.55 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.8 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.33 Billion for this quarter and $10.1 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.2% before jumping 6.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -35.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.14% annually.

NKE Dividends

NIKE, Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 18, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. NIKE, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.98, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.07%.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

NIKE, Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.14% of the shares at 84.4% float percentage. In total, 2640 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 104.29 Million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 93.29 Million shares, or about 7.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.71 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35,336,592 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.73 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $2.52 Billion.