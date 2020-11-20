Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 14,241,560 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $266.08, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $6.19 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $319.32, putting it -20.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $169.95. The company has a valuation of $703.03 Billion, with an average of 31.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 57 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 51 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $3.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside on the day, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $266.3 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and -14.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.5%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 44.67 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are +30.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.49% against 9.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -81.9% this quarter before jumping 55% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 47.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $32.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.3 Billion for this quarter and $16.32 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.2% before jumping 66.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 67.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.8% annually.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.9% of the shares at 43.99% float percentage. In total, 2756 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 89.13 Million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.52 Million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $18.38 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 29,697,897 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.45 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.88 Million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about $5.99 Billion.