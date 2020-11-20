In last trading session, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) saw 7,366,582 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at $0.32 or 13.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.97 Million. That closing price of UAVS’s stock is at a discount of -92.16% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 92.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.56%, in the last five days UAVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 16 when the stock touched $3.17-1 price level, adding 15.46% to its value on the day. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 495.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.13% in past 5-day. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) showed a performance of 9.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $453.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16830.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $453.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $453.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16830.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16830.97% for stock’s current value.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAVS for having 821.55 Thousand shares of worth $1.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 303.27 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $691.46 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 113290 shares of worth $351.2 Thousand or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61.17 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $72.79 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.