AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares stood at 1,278,555 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.57, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The AU share’s 52-week high remains $38.5, putting it -70.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.66. The company has a valuation of $9.35 Billion, with an average of 2.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside on the day, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.05- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 6.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.75%, and -14.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.76%. Short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw shorts transact 3.71 Million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.78, implying an increase of 40.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.42 and $44.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AU is trading +98.94% off suggested target high and -5.1% from its likely low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 68.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.55% annually.

AU Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.54% of the shares at 33.54% float percentage. In total, 299 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 25.49 Million shares (or 15.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $672.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.26 Million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $270.69 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 23,860,121 shares. This is just over 14.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $552.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $85.46 Million.