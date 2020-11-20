Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 6,032,348 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.1, to imply a decline of -1.09% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $16.3, putting it -79.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.01. The company has a valuation of $58.09 Billion, with an average of 27.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside on the day, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.36-2 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.68%, and 25.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.91%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 19.68 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.88, implying an increase of 52.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $17.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR is trading +92.31% off suggested target high and 15.38% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are +30.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -138.14% against -58.1%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $14.78 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.87 Billion for this quarter and $16.17 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.6% before jumping 13% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 32.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PBR Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 3.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.43% of the shares at 17.43% float percentage. In total, 414 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 63.68 Million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $453.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 51.73 Million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $368.34 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 62,080,717 shares. This is just over 4.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $442.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.03 Million, or 3.47% of the shares, all valued at about $356.19 Million.