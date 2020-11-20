Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares stood at 2,371,833 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $141.89, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $7.39 in intraday trading. The ETSY share’s 52-week high remains $154.88, putting it -9.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.95. The company has a valuation of $18.02 Billion, with an average of 3.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ETSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.58.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside on the day, Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $142.29 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.35%, and -2.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 219.63%. Short interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw shorts transact 7.39 Million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $160.12, implying an increase of 12.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $74 and $178 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETSY is trading +25.45% off suggested target high and -47.85% from its likely low.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Etsy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) shares are +73.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 188.16% against 17.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 132% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 97.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $504.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $372.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $270Million for this quarter and $220.21 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87% before jumping 69.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 57.05% annually.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.43% of the shares at 91.02% float percentage. In total, 767 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.99 Million shares (or 10.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.05 Million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $979.11 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,380,599 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $359.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $315.41 Million.