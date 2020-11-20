Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 1,404,019 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.76, to imply a decline of -1.63% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $15.63, putting it -32.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.82. The company has a valuation of $11.94 Billion, with an average of 7.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside on the day, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.32- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.21%, and 18.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.21%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 17.34 Million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.72, implying a decline of-0.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $13.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN is trading +14.8% off suggested target high and -10.71% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Billion for this quarter and $1.16 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.4% before jumping 6.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.25% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out between January 21 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 5.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.43%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.6% of the shares at 77.38% float percentage. In total, 908 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 114.97 Million shares (or 11.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.66 Million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $794.68 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28,907,025 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.16 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $227.33 Million.