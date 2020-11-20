IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 2,208,136 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.42, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -56.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $1.61 Billion, with an average of 5.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IAG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside on the day, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.58-4 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.12%, and -11.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.31%. Short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 4.64 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.19, implying an increase of 51.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $6.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAG is trading +90.64% off suggested target high and 24.27% from its likely low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $301.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $294.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $260.5 Million for this quarter and $274.5 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.54% of the shares at 68.71% float percentage. In total, 255 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 48.59 Million shares (or 10.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 37.07 Million shares, or about 7.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $141.96 Million.