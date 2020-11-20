In last trading session, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 26,159,499 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.2 trading at $0.04 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.77 Million. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -231.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 76.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Ideanomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.81% in past 5-day. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of 32.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.67 Million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316.67% for stock’s current value.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Ideanomics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. M&T Bank is the top institutional holder at IDEX for having 2.94 Million shares of worth $2.67 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.22 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.02 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 226750 shares of worth $184.98 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 126.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $114.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.