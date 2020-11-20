In last trading session, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw 2,406,933 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.82 trading at $0.36 or 8.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.73 Million. That closing price of AFMD’s stock is at a discount of -1.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.91 and is indicating a premium of 70.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 923.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.07%, in the last five days AFMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $4.87-1 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Affimed N.V.’s shares saw a change of 75.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.56% in past 5-day. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) showed a performance of 39.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.14 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affimed N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +61.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.36% while that of industry is 14.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -15.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.53 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.92 Million and $6.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 333.2% while estimating it to be -13.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -56.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 138 institutions for Affimed N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at AFMD for having 6.13 Million shares of worth $20.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.05 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.12 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1582727 shares of worth $5.37 Million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 815.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.76 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.