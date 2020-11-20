Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 17,764,371 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.48, to imply a decline of -0.07% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $94.28, putting it -10.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.75. The company has a valuation of $101.94 Billion, with an average of 40.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside on the day, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $86.10- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and 4.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.72%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 47.11 Million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.85, implying an increase of 3.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMD is trading +40.38% off suggested target high and -84.79% from its likely low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares are +55.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.63% against 5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.8% this quarter before jumping 94.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 41.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $3.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.13 Billion for this quarter and $1.79 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.6% before jumping 47.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -11% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.22% annually.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.9% of the shares at 74.37% float percentage. In total, 1561 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 95.83 Million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 80.34 Million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.59 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33,374,990 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.3 Million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.28 Billion.