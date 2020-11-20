AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares stood at 3,501,261 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.5, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The ABBV share’s 52-week high remains $101.28, putting it -0.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $62.55. The company has a valuation of $177.68 Billion, with an average of 9.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ABBV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.86.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside on the day, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $100.54 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.23%, and 19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.24%. Short interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw shorts transact 12.84 Million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.45, implying an increase of 10.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $97 and $127 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABBV is trading +26.37% off suggested target high and -3.48% from its likely low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AbbVie Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are +8.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.11% against 9.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.4% this quarter before jumping 16.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 37.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $13.72 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.78 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.7 Billion for this quarter and $8.62 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.6% before jumping 48.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.27% annually.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. AbbVie Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.2, with the share yield ticking at 5.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.09%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.06% of the shares at 70.13% float percentage. In total, 2991 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 144.33 Million shares (or 8.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.64 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 122.02 Million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.69 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50,224,862 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.93 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.57 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $3.59 Billion.