Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s traded shares stood at 1,431,076 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $111.63, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The ABT share’s 52-week high remains $115.14, putting it -3.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.61. The company has a valuation of $197.14 Billion, with an average of 4Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Abbott Laboratories (ABT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ABT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside on the day, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $114.62 this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.02%, and 2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.31%. Short interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw shorts transact 9.92 Million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.31, implying an increase of 7.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $107 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABT is trading +16.46% off suggested target high and -4.15% from its likely low.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abbott Laboratories share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are +21.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.19% against 10.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.1% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $9.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.6 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.31 Billion for this quarter and $7.73 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.8% before jumping 24.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 45.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.28% annually.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Abbott Laboratories has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 1.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.89%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Abbott Laboratories insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.45% of the shares at 75.98% float percentage. In total, 2856 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 148.16 Million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.12 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 135.02 Million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $14.69 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50,411,587 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.61 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.7 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $3.36 Billion.