3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares stood at 1,236,744 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.45, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The DDD share’s 52-week high remains $12.56, putting it -68.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $931.69 Million, with an average of 3.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DDD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside on the day, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.64-2 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.06%, and 3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.2%. Short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw shorts transact 39.46 Million shares and set a 10.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.17, implying an increase of 9.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDD is trading +47.65% off suggested target high and -32.89% from its likely low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3D Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are +2.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.5% against 24.8%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 175% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $139.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $164.57 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -51.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders hold 3.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.91% of the shares at 70.23% float percentage. In total, 310 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.79 Million shares (or 14.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.91 Million shares, or about 9.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $58.49 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 8,000,000 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.52 Million, or 6.06% of the shares, all valued at about $36.92 Million.