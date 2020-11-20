In last trading session, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) saw 1,031,126 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.01 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $269.15 Million. That closing price of BTE’s stock is at a discount of -230.61% from its 52-week high price of $1.62 and is indicating a premium of 61.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days BTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $0.5004 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Baytex Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -66.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.11% in past 5-day. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) showed a performance of 45.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.81 Million shares which calculate 9.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.88. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.45% for stock’s current value.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baytex Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +62.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.6% in the current quarter and calculating -400% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.2%

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101 institutions for Baytex Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luminus Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTE for having 14.38 Million shares of worth $5.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.48 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.64 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10703540 shares of worth $5.05 Million or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.54 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.5 Million in the company or a holder of 1.7% of company’s stock.