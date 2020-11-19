Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s traded shares stood at 1,517,985 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.82, to imply a decline of -2.38% or -$1.68 in intraday trading. The XEL share’s 52-week high remains $76.44, putting it -11.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.58. The company has a valuation of $36.19 Billion, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give XEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.56.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) trade information

After registering a -2.38% downside on the day, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.79- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.4%, and -3.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.74%. Short interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw shorts transact 4.89 Million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.43, implying an increase of 5.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XEL is trading +19.15% off suggested target high and -5.55% from its likely low.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.8 Billion for this quarter and $2.81 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.5% before jumping 10.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.2% annually.

XEL Dividends

Xcel Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Xcel Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.93%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s Major holders

Xcel Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.16% of the shares at 79.41% float percentage. In total, 1151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 47.21 Million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 46.36 Million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.2 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,961,296 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $935.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.9 Million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about $680.98 Million.