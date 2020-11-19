In last trading session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw 14,086,792 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.47 trading at $3.59 or 36.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $118.64 Million. That closing price of KZIA’s stock is at a discount of -17.67% from its 52-week high price of $15.85 and is indicating a premium of 81.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 739.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.34%, in the last five days KZIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $15.85- price level, adding 15.02% to its value on the day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares saw a change of 210.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 103.78% in past 5-day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) showed a performance of 133.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.3 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.08 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.53% for stock’s current value.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Kazia Therapeutics Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at KZIA for having 550Thousand shares of worth $3.71 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 150.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 Million.