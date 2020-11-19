In last trading session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw 10,303,848 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.11 or 23.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.93 Million. That closing price of PEI’s stock is at a discount of -938.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 38.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.95%, in the last five days PEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $0.6497 price level, adding 9.19% to its value on the day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares saw a change of -88.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.11% in past 5-day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) showed a performance of 0.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.4 Million shares which calculate 6.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +69.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.49% for stock’s current value.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -64.76% while that of industry is -21.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -263.6% in the current quarter and calculating -3.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -11.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $81.37 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 127 institutions for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PEI for having 5.83 Million shares of worth $3.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.46 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $810.08 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2963797 shares of worth $3.5 Million or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.31 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.