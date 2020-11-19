Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 1,779,781 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.35, to imply a decline of -1.33% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $47.58, putting it -4.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.78. The company has a valuation of $32.79 Billion, with an average of 8.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.4.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside on the day, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.30- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.35%, and 6.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.25%. Short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw shorts transact 8.48 Million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.94, implying an increase of 10.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JCI is trading +58.77% off suggested target high and -9.59% from its likely low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.55 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.58 Billion for this quarter and $5.44 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.5% before jumping 2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.15% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.8%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.17% of the shares at 93.4% float percentage. In total, 1088 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 88.58 Million shares (or 12.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.62 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61.22 Million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.5 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 43,729,917 shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.49 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.2 Million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about $723.92 Million.