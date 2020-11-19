Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares stood at 10,116,840 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.89, to imply a decline of -0.05% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DAL share’s 52-week high remains $62.48, putting it -64.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.51. The company has a valuation of $24.08 Billion, with an average of 26.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside on the day, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.30- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.18%, and 20.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.23%. Short interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw shorts transact 14.35 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delta Air Lines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are +63.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -242.68% against -50.7%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -235.3% this quarter before falling -209.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -63.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.86 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.85 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.44 Billion for this quarter and $8.59 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -66.2% before falling -43.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 28.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines, Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.95% of the shares at 63.17% float percentage. In total, 1134 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 66.38 Million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.03 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.68 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.09 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,192,106 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $510.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.77 Million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $330.01 Million.