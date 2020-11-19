In last trading session, Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw 2,128,664 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.77 trading at $0.21 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.66 Billion. That closing price of VRM’s stock is at a discount of -111.04% from its 52-week high price of $75.49 and is indicating a premium of 7.77% from its 52-week low price of $32.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $399.4 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $508.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -180.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 189 institutions for Vroom, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at VRM for having 16.03 Million shares of worth $835.75 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $262.45 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1479000 shares of worth $76.58 Million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $77.04 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.