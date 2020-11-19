Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares stood at 3,123,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 4.74% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VISL share’s 52-week high remains $8.94, putting it -632.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $25.06 Million, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

After registering a 4.74% upside on the day, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.24 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and -10.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.07%. Short interest in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw shorts transact 2.45 Million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.34 Million for this quarter and $14.22 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.2% before falling -33.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 77.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.28% of the shares at 6.31% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 259.75 Thousand shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $353.26 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 100.32 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $136.44 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 87,215 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.13 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.16 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $12.45 Thousand.