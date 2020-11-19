In last trading session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw 1,529,021 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.9 trading at -$0.35 or -2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.68 Billion. That closing price of VLDR’s stock is at a discount of -58.18% from its 52-week high price of $25.15 and is indicating a premium of 36.42% from its 52-week low price of $10.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.15%, in the last five days VLDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $16.74- price level, adding 5.02% to its value on the day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.4% in past 5-day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) showed a performance of -3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.08% for stock’s current value.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.14 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.97 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -439.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%