In last trading session, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw 1,220,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at $0.14 or 7.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.37 Million. That closing price of TOUR’s stock is at a discount of -45.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.02 and is indicating a premium of 64.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.725. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 468.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.25%, in the last five days TOUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $2.33-1 price level, adding 11.16% to its value on the day. Tuniu Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.82% in past 5-day. Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) showed a performance of 88.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 155.6 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $64.13 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -61.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -280.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.01%

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Tuniu Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at TOUR for having 6.11 Million shares of worth $7.2 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 Million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 148809 shares of worth $151.79 Thousand or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 96.21 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $101.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.