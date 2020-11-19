Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s traded shares stood at 2,113,770 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.3, to imply a decline of -2.42% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The TFC share’s 52-week high remains $56.92, putting it -22.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.01. The company has a valuation of $62.43 Billion, with an average of 6.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TFC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.95.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside on the day, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.15- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 5.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.02%, and 11.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.72%. Short interest in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw shorts transact 15.59 Million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.05, implying an increase of 1.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TFC is trading +23.11% off suggested target high and -20.09% from its likely low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Truist Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares are +41.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -17.85% against -30.1%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.7% this quarter before jumping 4.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 76.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.41 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.37 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.65 Billion for this quarter and $5.65 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.2% before falling -4.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -4.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.1% annually.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on January 21, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Truist Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.8, with the share yield ticking at 3.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.05%.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Truist Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.02% of the shares at 74.34% float percentage. In total, 1481 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 107.47 Million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 87.88 Million shares, or about 6.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.34 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 38,387,840 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.95 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $1.05 Billion.