The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s traded shares stood at 1,621,703 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $269.24, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The HD share’s 52-week high remains $292.95, putting it -8.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $140.63. The company has a valuation of $303.37 Billion, with an average of 5.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside on the day, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $281.29 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.5%, and -5.08% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 23.33%. Short interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw shorts transact 6.04 Million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Home Depot, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares are +12.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.83% against 10.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.4% this quarter before jumping 33.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $29.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.78 Billion for this quarter and $27.54 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.4% before jumping 13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.15% annually.

HD Dividends

The Home Depot, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 17, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The Home Depot, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 6, with the share yield ticking at 2.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.11%.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s Major holders

The Home Depot, Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.77% of the shares at 71.84% float percentage. In total, 3328 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29 this year, the company held over 91.55 Million shares (or 8.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.93 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 72.51 Million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $20.14 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,651,521 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.68 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.32 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $5.59 Billion.