Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 2,570,297 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.08, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $17.97, putting it -11.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.22. The company has a valuation of $27.04 Billion, with an average of 12.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside on the day, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.80- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and 13.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.97%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 80.18 Million shares and set a 8.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.02, implying an increase of 12.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $20.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME is trading +27.67% off suggested target high and -12.94% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are +32.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.76% against -31.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.28 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 Billion for this quarter and $901.78 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.8% before jumping 32.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 112.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.57% annually.