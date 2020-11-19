In last trading session, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw 1,073,240 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.13 or 6.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.96 Million. That closing price of SNGX’s stock is at a discount of -60.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.54 and is indicating a premium of 57.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 320.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 380.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days SNGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $2.25-1 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. Soligenix, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30% in past 5-day. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) showed a performance of 23.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 651.86 Million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soligenix, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.17% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.9% in the current quarter and calculating 65.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $655Million and $925Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 71% while estimating it to be 8.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Soligenix, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SNGX for having 822.88 Thousand shares of worth $1.74 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Knoll Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 787.83 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 598911 shares of worth $1.26 Million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 175.94 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $371.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.