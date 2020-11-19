Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s traded shares stood at 5,011,577 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.5, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The WORK share’s 52-week high remains $40.07, putting it -45.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.1. The company has a valuation of $15.67 Billion, with an average of 10.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside on the day, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.69- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.3%, and -14.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.42%. Short interest in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw shorts transact 67.04 Million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -268.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Slack Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.33% of the shares at 86.99% float percentage. In total, 669 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 65.86 Million shares (or 13.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 62Million shares, or about 12.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.67 Billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 14,411,808 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $448.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.53 Million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $358.59 Million.