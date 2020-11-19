Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares stood at 18,635,029 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.63, to imply an increase of 22.53% or $10.78 in intraday trading. The BILI share’s 52-week high remains $58.88, putting it -0.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.3. The company has a valuation of $20.2 Billion, with an average of 6Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Bilibili Inc. (BILI), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BILI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.33.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

After registering a 22.53% upside on the day, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.40- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.2%, and 31.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 211.09%. Short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw shorts transact 23.51 Million shares and set a 5.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.85, implying a decline of-3.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $78.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILI is trading +34.01% off suggested target high and -18.13% from its likely low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bilibili Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are +41.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.68% against 16.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -135.7% this quarter before falling -35% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 78.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $498.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $514.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $286.89 Million for this quarter and $331.08 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.9% before jumping 55.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -50.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders hold 20.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.69% of the shares at 64.07% float percentage. In total, 386 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.78 Million shares (or 28.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10Million shares, or about 23.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $416Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 5,812,558 shares. This is just over 13.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $253.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.6 Million, or 6.18% of the shares, all valued at about $113.11 Million.