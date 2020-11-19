Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s traded shares stood at 1,592,370 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $466.72, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $7.25 in intraday trading. The ADBE share’s 52-week high remains $536.88, putting it -15.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $255.13. The company has a valuation of $223.86 Billion, with an average of 2.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Adobe Inc. (ADBE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADBE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.66.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside on the day, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $471.04 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and -5.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.65%. Short interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw shorts transact 4.64 Million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $557.3, implying an increase of 19.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $500 and $600 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADBE is trading +28.56% off suggested target high and 7.13% from its likely low.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adobe Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares are +20.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.3% against 5.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.2% this quarter before jumping 14.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.99 Billion for this quarter and $3.09 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.3% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.42% annually.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Adobe Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.25% of the shares at 86.51% float percentage. In total, 2761 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.85 Million shares (or 8.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.01 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $18.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13,728,393 shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.98 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.99 Million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $4.35 Billion.