Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares stood at 4,782,184 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.38, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The RKT share’s 52-week high remains $34.42, putting it -60.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.5. The company has a valuation of $42.47 Billion, with an average of 15.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.86.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.96, implying an increase of 16.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKT is trading +63.7% off suggested target high and -11.13% from its likely low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 45.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.45% annually.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies, Inc. insiders hold 1.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.5% of the shares at 69.62% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.76 Million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 9.51 Million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $189.5 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund holds roughly 2,183,323 shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about $33.88 Million.