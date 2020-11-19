In last trading session, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw 1,060,501 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.3 trading at -$0.19 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03 Billion. That closing price of RLJ’s stock is at a discount of -47.72% from its 52-week high price of $18.17 and is indicating a premium of 68.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.52%, in the last five days RLJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 16 when the stock touched $12.72- price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares saw a change of -30.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.51% in past 5-day. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) showed a performance of 43.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.18 Million shares which calculate 8.34 days to cover the short interests.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RLJ Lodging Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.3% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -148.77% while that of industry is -3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -470.6% in the current quarter and calculating -147.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -68.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.88 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $347.07 Million and $265.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -69.8% while estimating it to be -50.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.1%

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.6%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 295 institutions for RLJ Lodging Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RLJ for having 24.7 Million shares of worth $213.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.02 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7531039 shares of worth $60.32 Million or 4.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $43.75 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.