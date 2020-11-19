In last trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 48,455,913 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at -$0.84 or -13.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $267.37 Million. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -22.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.44 and is indicating a premium of 90.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.72%, in the last five days RIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $6.44-1 price level, adding 18.48% to its value on the day. Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 368.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.83% in past 5-day. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of 68.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.1 Million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -33.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -33.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.33% for stock’s current value.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Riot Blockchain, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIOT for having 963.32 Thousand shares of worth $2.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 774.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 626101 shares of worth $1.39 Million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 327.91 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $727.96 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.