PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s traded shares stood at 3,332,024 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 10.63% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PTE share’s 52-week high remains $4.6, putting it -389.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $36.49 Million, with an average of 732.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 528.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.19.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

After registering a 10.63% upside on the day, PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.1 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 16.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.9%, and -9.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.76%. Short interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw shorts transact 2.41 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 219.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTE is trading +219.15% off suggested target high and 219.15% from its likely low.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PolarityTE, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares are -2.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.78% against 15.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before jumping 69.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 69.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.47 Million for this quarter and $1.02 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 117.6% before jumping 248% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -329.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

PolarityTE, Inc. insiders hold 35.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.32% of the shares at 36.12% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Castle Hook Partners LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 938.55 Thousand shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $976.09 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 697,780 shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $865.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 306.87 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $380.52 Thousand.