Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s traded shares stood at 4,657,057 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.87, to imply a decline of -3.91% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The PAA share’s 52-week high remains $19.39, putting it -146.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $5.78 Billion, with an average of 7.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) trade information

After registering a -3.91% downside on the day, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.74-9 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 9.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.46%, and 21.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.99%. Short interest in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw shorts transact 14.29 Million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.43, implying an increase of 45.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAA is trading +103.3% off suggested target high and 1.65% from its likely low.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $6.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.15 Billion for this quarter and $8.27 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.6% before falling -31.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has its next earnings report out on November 02, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 8.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.24%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. insiders hold 34.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.01% of the shares at 70.24% float percentage. In total, 392 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 49.05 Million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $293.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Group Inc. with 33.19 Million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $198.5 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 41,547,193 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $294.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.97 Million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $79.28 Million.