Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 5,579,448 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.54, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $68.93, putting it -5.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.1. The company has a valuation of $40.84 Billion, with an average of 14.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.32.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside on the day, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.19- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.11%, and 42.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 249.52%. Short interest in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 12.84 Million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.67, implying an increase of 3.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS is trading +31.22% off suggested target high and -35.92% from its likely low.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares are +244.84% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.7% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 42.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $641.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $417.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $399.9 Million for this quarter and $271.94 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.5% before jumping 53.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest, Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.92% of the shares at 74.36% float percentage. In total, 744 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.44 Million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.69 Million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $983.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,530,590 shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.02 Million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about $222.04 Million.