PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s traded shares stood at 1,584,942 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.15, to imply an increase of 16.25% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The PNNT share’s 52-week high remains $6.86, putting it -65.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $281.7 Million, with an average of 557.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PNNT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.16.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) trade information

After registering a 16.25% upside on the day, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.21-1 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.59%, and 33.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.45%. Short interest in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw shorts transact 206.94 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.29, implying an increase of 3.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PNNT is trading +20.48% off suggested target high and -15.66% from its likely low.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PennantPark Investment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) shares are +12.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.55% against -15.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% this quarter before falling -6.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $23.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.93 Million for this quarter and $27.58 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.2% before falling -21.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.08% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -4.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

PNNT Dividends

PennantPark Investment Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 19, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. PennantPark Investment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 14.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 13.78%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s Major holders

PennantPark Investment Corporation insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.88% of the shares at 32.74% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29 this year, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 3.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lsv Asset Management with 2.19 Million shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.98 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF holds roughly 1,944,243 shares. This is just over 2.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $5.46 Million.