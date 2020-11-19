Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s traded shares stood at 2,329,038 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decline of -2.18% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PTN share’s 52-week high remains $0.84, putting it -95.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $99.34 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

After registering a -2.18% downside on the day, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.45 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 3.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.14%, and 0.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.43%. Short interest in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) saw shorts transact 8Million shares and set a 7.41 days time to cover.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -158% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

Palatin Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.15% of the shares at 15.74% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.47 Million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 7.11 Million shares, or about 3.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,009,176 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 Million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $1.47 Million.