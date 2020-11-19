In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 87,975,408 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.9 trading at $0.05 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.62 Billion. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -7.54% from its 52-week high price of $19.25 and is indicating a premium of 50.28% from its 52-week low price of $8.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -21.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +0.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.13% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300.31 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $309.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%