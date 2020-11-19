PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares stood at 2,232,300 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.01, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PAGS share’s 52-week high remains $45.76, putting it -3.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.58. The company has a valuation of $14.4 Billion, with an average of 1.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PAGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside on the day, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.51- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.72%, and 15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.42%. Short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw shorts transact 19.19 Million shares and set a 12.71 days time to cover.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are +67.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.56% against -5.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% this quarter before jumping 18.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 19.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $365.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $291.4 Million for this quarter and $275.47 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.6% before jumping 30.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 117.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 45.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.35% annually.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.39% of the shares at 110.42% float percentage. In total, 335 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 30.99 Million shares (or 19.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 20.4 Million shares, or about 12.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $769.2 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 27,452,436 shares. This is just over 16.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.4 Million, or 9.49% of the shares, all valued at about $580.71 Million.