In last trading session, Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) saw 1,116,259 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.02 or -4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.49 Million. That closing price of OGEN’s stock is at a discount of -344.68% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 23.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.11%, in the last five days OGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $0.4912 price level, adding 4.93% to its value on the day. Oragenics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.93% in past 5-day. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) showed a performance of -18.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 Million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Oragenics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGEN for having 4.61 Million shares of worth $2.65 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $817.93 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 844227 shares of worth $585.72 Thousand or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 310.24 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $215.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.