In last trading session, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw 3,968,959 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.08 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.64 Million. That closing price of OPTT’s stock is at a discount of -96.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.72 and is indicating a premium of 82.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.06%, in the last five days OPTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 11.27% to its value on the day. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) showed a performance of -17.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPTT for having 88.03 Thousand shares of worth $88.91 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 29.2 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.58 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18163 shares of worth $12.8 Thousand or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.