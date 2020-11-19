Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 4,344,807 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.01, to imply a decline of -1.67% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $24.46, putting it -6.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.53. The company has a valuation of $15.56 Billion, with an average of 10.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside on the day, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.01- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.06%, and 21.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.67%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 32.34 Million shares and set a 3.36 days time to cover.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are +54.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.09% against 34%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20% this quarter before jumping 61.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $5.31 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.91 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.19 Billion for this quarter and $2.68 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.8% before jumping 46% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 94.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.31% annually.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.18% of the shares at 68.64% float percentage. In total, 520 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 41.51 Million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $649.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.15 Million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $315.1 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 7,122,890 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.78 Million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about $131.59 Million.