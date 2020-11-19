The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares stood at 2,965,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.88, to imply a decline of -2.32% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The AES share’s 52-week high remains $22.32, putting it -6.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.11. The company has a valuation of $13.9 Billion, with an average of 6.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The AES Corporation (AES), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.41.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside on the day, The AES Corporation (AES) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.55- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and 4.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.8%. Short interest in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) saw shorts transact 12.82 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.69, implying an increase of 8.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AES is trading +14.94% off suggested target high and 0.57% from its likely low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AES Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The AES Corporation (AES) shares are +73.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.47% against -0.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.1% this quarter before jumping 17.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.69 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.43 Billion for this quarter and $2.34 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.7% before jumping 15.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -70.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.65% annually.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 06, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The AES Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.57, with the share yield ticking at 2.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.71%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

The AES Corporation insiders hold 0.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.84% of the shares at 103.14% float percentage. In total, 782 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 84.61 Million shares (or 12.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 81.25 Million shares, or about 12.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.47 Billion.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AES Corporation (AES) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 37,259,200 shares. This is just over 5.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $674.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.99 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $275.11 Million.