Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s traded shares stood at 3,239,899 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $172.92, to imply an increase of 3.64% or $6.07 in intraday trading. The TGT share’s 52-week high remains $173.44, putting it -0.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $90.17. The company has a valuation of $86.68 Billion, with an average of 5.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Target Corporation (TGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TGT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.04.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

After registering a 3.64% upside on the day, Target Corporation (TGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $173.44 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.16%, and 5.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.58%. Short interest in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) saw shorts transact 6.52 Million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.32, implying an increase of 5.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $127 and $208 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGT is trading +20.29% off suggested target high and -26.56% from its likely low.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Target Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Target Corporation (TGT) shares are +40.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.93% against 1.9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.7% this quarter before jumping 205.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $25.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.38 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.4 Billion for this quarter and $19.04 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.8% before jumping 7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.26% annually.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 18, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Target Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.12%.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Target Corporation insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.84% of the shares at 83.01% float percentage. In total, 2110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 43.47 Million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.84 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 39.59 Million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.23 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Target Corporation (TGT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,245,300 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.38 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $1.24 Billion.