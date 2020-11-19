Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,607,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decline of 0.93% or $0 in intraday trading. The ONTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.56, putting it -500% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.1. The company has a valuation of $48.27 Million, with an average of 6.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside on the day, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.27 this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -6.93% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -31.25%. Short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw shorts transact 11.73 Million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.83, implying an increase of 603.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTX is trading +1053.85% off suggested target high and 15.38% from its likely low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million for this quarter and $150Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20% before jumping 4320% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.97% of the shares at 11.03% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29 this year, the company held over 6.1 Million shares (or 3.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 903.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $252.95 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,090,648 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $280.13 Thousand.