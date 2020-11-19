MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,653,310 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.64, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MTG share’s 52-week high remains $15.24, putting it -30.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $3.96 Billion, with an average of 14.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.39.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside on the day, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.10- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5%, and 13.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.42%. Short interest in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) saw shorts transact 22.12 Million shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.16, implying an increase of 21.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTG is trading +54.64% off suggested target high and 3.09% from its likely low.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGIC Investment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares are +47.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.61% against -8.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.4% this quarter before falling -7.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $302.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $303.16 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311.63 Million for this quarter and $306.89 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3% before falling -1.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.49% annually.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. MGIC Investment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

MGIC Investment Corporation insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.58% of the shares at 96.18% float percentage. In total, 427 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 33.53 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 27.39 Million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $242.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9,657,343 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.47 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $69.36 Million.