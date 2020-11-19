Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 2,728,006 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.9, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $45.82, putting it -4.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.45. The company has a valuation of $29.48 Billion, with an average of 9.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRVL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.25.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside on the day, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.41- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.6%, and 4.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.4%. Short interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 14.57 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.38, implying an increase of 7.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVL is trading +36.67% off suggested target high and -11.16% from its likely low.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marvell Technology Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) shares are +48.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.39% against 28.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.1% this quarter before jumping 70.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $750.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $787.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $662.47 Million for this quarter and $717.67 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.4% before jumping 9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 873.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.95% annually.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out on December 03, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.39%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.33% of the shares at 92.18% float percentage. In total, 847 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 99.39 Million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 84.59 Million shares, or about 12.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.36 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 26,560,805 shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $968.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.91 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $662.93 Million.