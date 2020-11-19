In last trading session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw 2,580,948 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at -$0.05 or -1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.63 Million. That closing price of MNKD’s stock is at a discount of -15.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.2 and is indicating a premium of 71.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MannKind Corporation (MNKD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.77%, in the last five days MNKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $3.20-1 price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. MannKind Corporation’s shares saw a change of 115.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.71% in past 5-day. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) showed a performance of 39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.36 Million shares which calculate 9.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +43.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.07% for stock’s current value.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.6%

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 175 institutions for MannKind Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MNKD for having 17.66 Million shares of worth $33.19 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.3 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5999761 shares of worth $10.5 Million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.94 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.6 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.